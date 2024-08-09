In a series of key decisions, the Assam Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, approved several transformative policies aimed at boosting the state's infrastructure, providing relief to small traders, and ensuring greater representation for the Moran and Matak communities.

In line with the 2020 Bodo Accord, the Cabinet approved the inclusion of 19 villages into the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The Cabinet has greenlit the Land & Space Lease Management Policy, 2024, designed to make Assam a preferred destination for IT Parks and Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMCs). This policy, managed by Assam Electronics Development Corporation Limited (AMTRON), is expected to generate 8,000 direct and over 100,000 indirect jobs.

In a move to support small traders, the Cabinet accepted the report of a sub-committee addressing GST-related issues. The resolution allows for the rectification of thousands of cases from 2017-2022, aiming to resolve them within three months, minimizing taxpayer harassment.

To empower the Moran and Matak communities, amendments to the Moran Autonomous Council Act, 2020, and Matak Autonomous Council Act, 2020, were approved, increasing the number of constituencies from 22 to 27 in both councils. Additionally, the recruitment of 1,766 Graduate Mathematics Teachers in provincialized and government schools was sanctioned to enhance education quality.