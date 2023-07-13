The Assam Cabinet has given its nod to increase the reservation quota for Other Backward Class (OBC) communities in State Universities and Colleges. Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced that the reservation quota for OBCs will be raised from the existing 15 per cent to 27 per cent.

This provision caters to the interests of six communities, namely Tai Ahom, Chutia, Moran, Matak, Koch Rajbangshi, and Tea Tribes, by allocating a distinct share of the reservation to each community.

In another notable development, the Assam Cabinet has greenlit the implementation of the 'Sugam to Durgam' scheme. Education Minister Ranoj Pegu shed light on the initiative, stating, "Given our challenging terrain, the Chief Secretary has been entrusted with the task of designing a program that makes it mandatory for every state government employee to serve in designated 'Durgam areas' (difficult areas) for a period of 3-5 years during their service tenure."