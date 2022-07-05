With the stated aim of protecting interests of indigenous Muslims, Assam's Cabinet today approved 'indigenous Assamese Muslim community' status to 5 Muslim sub-groups from the state.

The groups are: Gorias, Korisa, Jolhas, Deshis, and Syeds.

At our weekly #AssamCabinet, we took several decisions pertaining to scrapping of old vehicles, identification of 5 indigenous Muslim groups, exempting ex-servicemen & their widows from paying property tax, boost to renewable energy, improving data access, etc. pic.twitter.com/3a56XLQfd7 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 5, 2022

The move, in line with recommendations of 7 committees constituted by the state government, will "ensure their development, cultural identity, education, financial inclusion, skill development, and women empowerment", said an official release.

The Cabinet today also gave it's nod to the Vehicle Scappage Policy of Assam to "ensure proper dismantling and scrapping of operations of End of Life vehicles."

The Cabinet has also decided to hike by Rs 5,000 the remuneration of Chairpersons, Vice-chairpersons, and elected Commissioner of Municipal boards.

In addition to approving the Assam State Data Policy to lay the foundation for a data-driven governance and policy making, the Cabinet also gave it's nod to the Assam Renewable Energy Policy, 2022, which seeks to install 1,200 Mega Watt of renewable energy within 5 years.

In another crucial move, the Cabinet has sought to amend existing bills to ensure that ex-servicemen and widows are exempted from paying property taxes.

The Cabinet has also given a fillip to the MSME sector by approving the collaboration between Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises under the SIDBI and government of Assam.

In addition to these, the Cabinet also aproved the creation of a venture capital fund worth Rs 200 crore via an MoU to be signed between SIDBI and AIDC Ltd.

The Cabinet also gave in-principle approval to adjustment of outstanding dues recoverable from consumers of APDCL for the financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23.