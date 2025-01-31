The Assam Cabinet has approved several crucial policies aimed at fostering industrial growth, improving rural connectivity, and supporting entrepreneurship.

Key Decisions:

✅ Industrial Development: Approval of three major policies—Assam Startup and Innovation Policy 2025, Assam Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing Policy 2025, and Assam Action Plan on BioE3 Policy—to position Assam as an investment-friendly state.

✅ Mission Basundhara 3.0 Extension: The application deadline has been extended till February 15, 2025, allowing more people to avail of land-related services. Additionally, Koch Rajbongshi, Moran, Matak, Chutia, and Ahom communities are exempted from the three-generation domicile rule, facilitating land rights under MB 3.0.

✅ Apon Ghar Scheme: 37,277 existing beneficiaries will receive an extended loan threshold of ₹30 lakh with a 1% interest subvention.



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✅ Strengthening Rural Roads: ₹234 crore allocated for improving 219 rural roads in tea garden areas across 19 districts.

✅ Boosting Startups: A new "Department of Innovation, Incubation & Startup" will be established to oversee and support Assam’s startup ecosystem.

✅ Women’s Entrepreneurship: Under Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan - Nogoria (MMUA-N), eligible Self-Help Group (SHG) members in urban areas will receive ₹10,000 as seed funding to promote micro-entrepreneurship.

These decisions align with the state's vision of a Viksit Assam, ensuring economic growth, infrastructure development, and social empowerment.