Assam cabinet approves key industrial policies, extends Mission Basundhara 3.0, and boosts rural infrastructure
The Assam Cabinet has approved several crucial policies aimed at fostering industrial growth, improving rural connectivity, and supporting entrepreneurship.
The Assam Cabinet has approved several crucial policies aimed at fostering industrial growth, improving rural connectivity, and supporting entrepreneurship.
Key Decisions:
✅ Industrial Development: Approval of three major policies—Assam Startup and Innovation Policy 2025, Assam Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing Policy 2025, and Assam Action Plan on BioE3 Policy—to position Assam as an investment-friendly state.
✅ Mission Basundhara 3.0 Extension: The application deadline has been extended till February 15, 2025, allowing more people to avail of land-related services. Additionally, Koch Rajbongshi, Moran, Matak, Chutia, and Ahom communities are exempted from the three-generation domicile rule, facilitating land rights under MB 3.0.
✅ Apon Ghar Scheme: 37,277 existing beneficiaries will receive an extended loan threshold of ₹30 lakh with a 1% interest subvention.
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✅ Strengthening Rural Roads: ₹234 crore allocated for improving 219 rural roads in tea garden areas across 19 districts.
✅ Boosting Startups: A new "Department of Innovation, Incubation & Startup" will be established to oversee and support Assam’s startup ecosystem.
✅ Women’s Entrepreneurship: Under Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan - Nogoria (MMUA-N), eligible Self-Help Group (SHG) members in urban areas will receive ₹10,000 as seed funding to promote micro-entrepreneurship.
These decisions align with the state's vision of a Viksit Assam, ensuring economic growth, infrastructure development, and social empowerment.
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