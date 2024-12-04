The Assam Cabinet on December 4 approved a series of significant decisions aimed at improving infrastructure, education, and professional opportunities in the state.

One of the major approvals includes the additional sanction of Rs 116.20 crore for upgrading road infrastructure from VIP Junction to Dharapur, facilitating seamless travel to the upcoming Integrated Terminal of LGBI Airport, which is expected to handle over 13 million passengers annually.

In education, Assam is making strides in promoting Sanskrit and preserving ancient knowledge. The Cabinet has given the go-ahead to the establishment of 97 specialised Sanskrit and Pali institutes. These institutes will offer courses in Sanskrit, Vedas, Astrology, and Vastu Shastras, alongside modern subjects, emphasising the state's commitment to enhancing its cultural and educational heritage.

The Cabinet also amended the Assam Fisheries and Aquaculture Service Rules to enable filling 5% of Fishery Development Officer positions from the Assistant Fishery Development Officer gradation list, capped at 10 positions.

Further, the Assam government has revised the Assam Literary Award and Pension Rules, 1974, to honour eminent writers. The new rules will offer a one-time award of Rs 50,000 to recipients aged 60 and above, instead of a monthly pension, recognising their contributions to literature.