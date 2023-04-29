In a weekly meeting of the Assam Cabinet, the state government has approved several key policies for maintaining the strength of district officials and promoting governance at the grassroots level. The Cabinet also approved a criteria for performance appraisal of District Commissioners (DCs) and a 3 per cent increment for contractual employees of 5 mini ITIs under the Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship department.

The new policy for district officials aims to maintain district teams throughout the year, thereby promoting administration and governance closer to the people. The policy also outlines a process for releasing officers intending to proceed on long leaves and under regular order of transfer without impacting the district team structure. The number of ADCs, SDOS, and Assistant Commissioners of each district will also be fixed as per size, requirements, and complexities.

Under the criteria for appraisal of DCs, specific monitorable parameters will be used to record the performance of DCs in the Annual Performance Appraisal Report. The measurable parameters will carry a weightage of 40% in the Appraisal Report, while personal assessments of reporting, reviewing, and accepting authorities will carry a weightage of 30% each.

In addition, the Cabinet also approved a 3% increment over the current fixed pay drawn by all contractual employees of 5 mini ITIs under the Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship department. The move will benefit 170 contractual employees.

The Cabinet also approved a fund of Rs. 614.93 crores for the Tinsukia Medical College & Hospital to expedite its construction. The move is expected to bring better healthcare facilities to the people of Tinsukia and surrounding areas.