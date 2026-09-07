Assam Cabinet approves Khel Maharan 3.0 from November 7; under-12 players to get separate platform

The Assam Cabinet has approved the hosting of Khel Maharan 3.0 in a new format, with the sporting event set to be organised from November 7 in two separate categories based on age.

According to the Cabinet decision, Shoishab Krida Samaroh will be organised for players below 12 years of age, while Khel Maharan will cater to participants above 12 years.

The Shoishab Krida Samaroh will focus on identifying promising young sporting talent across the state. The government plans to identify 300 promising players through the initiative and provide them with structured training and necessary facilities to help them develop and excel in their respective sporting disciplines.

Competitions under the new format will cover eight sporting disciplines — Athletics, Yogasana, Chess, Boxing, Aquathlon, Football, Volleyball and Swimming.

The Cabinet has also approved Rs 109.38 crore for the distribution of free bicycles to Class IX students for the 2025–26 academic year.

In another major decision, the Assam Cabinet approved the framework for the Assam Green Cess Policy, 2026, providing for the levy of green cess across different identified sectors in the state.

The policy aims to cover specific activities and items identified by the government for the imposition of the cess. Among the items listed for levy are stone-crushing units, brick kilns and imported timber, among others.

The Cabinet decisions cover initiatives related to sports development, youth talent identification, student welfare and environmental measures in Assam.