Assam cabinet approves land concession for Lovlina Boxing Academy near Guwahati

The Assam cabinet on October 9 approved a concession in the land premium for setting up a boxing academy named after Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain, with the premium reduced to Re 1 for a four-bigha plot in Palasbari Revenue Circle.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the decision after the cabinet meeting, saying the facility would help nurture young boxing talent from Assam and provide aspiring athletes with better training opportunities.

“In today's meeting of Assam Cabinet we cleared the decks for setting up a Lovlina Boxing Academy near Guwahati, so that the next gen of Assam's Lovlinas can get the best training and make the nation proud,” Sarma said in a post on October 9.

The decision comes days after Borgohain returned to Assam following her gold medal-winning performance in the women's 75kg boxing category at the Asian Games in Japan.

On October 6, Sarma presented the boxer with a cheque for Rs 50 lakh at Lok Sewa Bhawan, where she was felicitated for her achievement. The chief minister said her victory was a matter of pride for the country and would inspire young athletes.

Borgohain had defeated China's Bao Ziyi 5-0 in the women's 75kg final on October 2, winning gold on her birthday. She became only the second Indian woman boxer to win an Asian Games gold medal, after MC Mary Kom achieved the feat in 2014.

The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist had previously won silver in the same category at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

She received a welcome at Guwahati's Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport upon her return, with Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Biswajit Daimary, Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia, family members and supporters among those present. A Congress delegation led by senior leader Pranati Phukan also felicitated her at the airport.