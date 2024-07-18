In a move towards sustainable development and healthcare improvement, the Assam Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced several key decisions today.

Chief Minister Sarma took to microblogging site X to share the outcomes of the meeting, highlighting four major initiatives. The Cabinet has decided to reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) from 14.5% to 5% until March 31, 2027. This move aims to lower air pollution by encouraging the use of clean fuel and making CNG more affordable for consumers.

The Cabinet also approved substantial funds for healthcare and regional development. A financial sanction of Rs 200 crore has been accorded to the Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF) for the 2024-25 period. This initiative, part of the Assam Cancer Care Project, will see the establishment of 17 cancer care hospitals across the state, benefiting approximately 30,000 cancer patients annually.

In addition, the Cabinet has mandated that ministers visit the Barak Valley region monthly to ensure the effective implementation of governance initiatives. These visits will span three days each month, aligning with the government's agenda to accelerate development in the region.

To support the continued provision of free medical treatment for the underprivileged, a financial sanction of Rs 375 crore has been approved for the Mukhya Mantri Ayushman Asom Yojana (MMAAY). This flagship health assurance program offers cashless medical benefits up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year and covers 36 lakh families in Assam.

Furthermore, the government has approved the release of Rs 401.50 crore to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) for various developmental works. This amount represents the first installment for the financial year 2024-25 under the SOPD-G fund.