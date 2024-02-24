The Assam cabinet on February 23 undertook several key decisions including approval of Manipuri as the associate official language for four districts of Assam which includes Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi and Hojai.



The decision was taken in order to preserve and protect the cultural social and linguistic identity of the Manipuri people in the state of Assam.

Additionally, the cabinet approved the introduction of Mising, Rabha, Tiwa, Karbi, Dimasa and Deori languages as mediums of instruction at the foundational level of primary schools.

The cabinet minister stated that this is an important decision which will play a significant role in increasing the importance of our mother tongue as a medium of instruction as well as in the promotion and preservation of the same.

In yet another significant decision, the Assam cabinet repealed the Assam Muslim Marriage & Divorce Registration Act 1935.

Later while addressing the media, cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabarua termed it as a step towards achieving Uniform Civil Code (UCC). He stated that now all matters pertaining to Muslim marriages and divorces would be taken care of under the Special Marriages Act.

"The Chief Minister had recently stated that we are moving towards Uniform Civil Code (UCC). In this journey, a very important decision has been taken. The Assam Muslim Marriage & Divorce Registration Act 1935, under which 94 Muslim registrars are still functioning, has been repealed today. The cabinet has today ended this Act and now under this act no Muslim marriage or divorce would be registered. Since we have a Special Marriages Act, hence we want all matters settled through that particular Act," said Mallabarua.

The cabinet minister further said that now the authority for the issue of registration of Muslim marriages and divorces would be taken up by the District Commissioner and the District Registrar.

He also announced that the 94 Muslim registrars, who were functioning under the Act, would be discharged from their duties with a one-time compensation of Rs 2 lakh for each person.

The cabinet minister further said that through this decision they are also taking a shot against child marriage in the state.

"The main aim behind this has been to move towards Uniform Civil Code. And it is an Act which has been going on since the British era, which we feel has become obsolete in today's time by the government. We had also witnessed several underaged marriages registered under this particular Act. We believe this is also a step towards eradicating child marriage, which is the marriage of men under 21 years of age and women under 18 years of age," said Mallabarua.



The state government has made significant decisions in a cabinet meeting held on February 23, including plans for developing the veterinary and fishery sectors. Assam Veterinary and Fishery University will be established by dividing the faculty of Veterinary Science, Assam Agriculture University, Khanapara, and the College of Fisheries Science, Raha from Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat. The Lakhimpur College of Veterinary Science at Joyhing, North Lakhimpur and the proposed Dairy Science College will form part of the new university.

The government also approved guidelines for Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan- Nogoria, to be implemented by Assam State Urban Livelihood Mission Society in phases, to promote women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) members as urban women entrepreneurs.



To aid rural women entrepreneurs and boost the rural economy, Rs1,000 crore was sanctioned to Mega Mission Society Chief Minister Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana (MMS CMSGUY) out of the total allocated budget for FY 2023- 24.



The fund will be used for implementation of Mukhyamantrir Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan (MAAA) and Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Asoni (MMUA). Additionally, Rs274 crore was sanctioned for infrastructure projects under Assam Infrastructure Financing Authority (AIFA), out of the total allocated budget for FY 2023-24.

Also read: Assam cabinet repeals Muslim marriage act, step termed as move towards UCC