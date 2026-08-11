Assam Cabinet approves measures to end caste discrimination in prisons

The Assam Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, August 11 approved amendments to the state's jail management rules aimed at ending caste and gang-based discrimination in prisons, while also clearing a 25-year power purchase agreement for electricity from a 25 MW solar photovoltaic project.

The Cabinet approved amendments to the Rules for Superintendence and Management of Jails in Assam under the Assam Jail Manual and the Assam Superintendence and Management of Jails (Supplementary Provisions) Rules, 2022.

According to the decisions announced by the state government, the amendments seek to eliminate caste discrimination and gang-based segregation in jails. The revised framework will also focus on modernising sanitation and security arrangements and ensuring fair allocation of work among inmates.

The changes are intended to establish uniform standards for prison management and prevent discriminatory practices in the allocation of duties and other aspects of jail administration.

In another major decision, the Cabinet approved the execution of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) between Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) and APGCL OIL Green Power Limited (AO GPL) for procurement of electricity from a 25 MW solar PV project.

Under the approved agreement, power will be procured at Rs 3.45 per unit for a period of 25 years.

The decision is part of the state's efforts to expand renewable energy procurement and increase the share of clean energy in its power supply framework.

The two decisions formed part of a series of measures approved by the Assam Cabinet at its August 11 meeting.