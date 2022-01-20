GUWAHATI: The Assam government today approved the Assam Medical Education Service (Amendment) Rules, 2022 to regulate the promotion of doctors who are currently working as faculty under Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP) Scheme. The decision was taken during the weekly Cabinet meeting held at Haflong.

According to a notification by Health Department, DACPS will provide scope for timely promotion and financial upgrade without linkage to vacancies and on fulfilment of ficed criteria after 3 years, 7 years and 10 years of service.

The government also approved setting up of Cachar Wildlife Safari cum Zoo at Dholai, at cost of Rs214.54 crore.

The cabinet further approved the principles for solving all outstanding border disputes with Meghalaya. Assam and Meghalaya CM’s will meet Amit Shah to discuss further.

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The other Key decisions are:

• The Science stream will be started from the upcoming academic year in Moridhal College, Bhabanipur college, Salbari College, Tingkhong College, Tezpur college, Basugaon college, Bagadhar Brahma Kishan College, Basugaon college, Madhav Chandra College.

• Rs 50 crores has been sanctioned for the Dima Hasao tourism department.

• Rs 20 crores has been sanctioned for the Haflong stadium.

• Cabinet approves election rules of Maran, Motak, Bodo Kachari and Kamtapur Kalyan Parishad.

• Covid-19 infected state government employees to get leave for seven days.

• From now onwards Assam government will pay the monthly salary of the employees of the NC hills.

• Rs 110 crores have been approved for the water supply project in Haflong city.