Assam Cabinet approves Muslim marriage registration rules, Arunodoi Puja bonus

The Assam Cabinet has approved the Assam Muslim Marriage Registration Rules, 2026, allowing members of the Muslim community to register their marriages under the new framework.

According to the Cabinet decision, the marriage registration facility will initially be available through the designated registration system, with plans to subsequently extend the service to the panchayat level to make registration more accessible.

The Cabinet also announced a special Puja bonus for beneficiaries of the Arunodoi scheme.

Under the decision, Arunodoi beneficiaries will receive Rs 1,500 in October, instead of the regular monthly assistance of Rs 1,250.

The enhanced payment is being provided ahead of Durga Puja as a special festive-season benefit.

The Arunodoi scheme provides monthly financial assistance to eligible beneficiaries from economically vulnerable households.

Subsidised sugar, dal at Rs 100 in October

The Cabinet also decided that subsidised sugar and dal will be available at Rs 100 during October, instead of the earlier proposed price of Rs 105.

The measures are part of the state government’s welfare and administrative decisions announced ahead of the festive season.