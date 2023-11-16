The Assam Cabinet led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made several key decisions during its weekly meeting on November 16, addressing crucial issues ranging from community representation to education reforms and land settlement.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the approval of the creation of the Khasi-Jaintia Development Council, aimed at addressing the specific needs and concerns of the Khasi and Jaintia communities. The move is expected to enhance community representation and foster development tailored to the unique requirements of these groups.

The Cabinet approved the settlement of land in favor of 3,576 indigenous, landless families across Morigaon, Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup, Goalpara, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Darrang, Tinsukia, and Dhemaji districts under Mission Basundhara 2.0. This initiative aligns with the government's commitment to ensuring the welfare and livelihoods of indigenous communities.

To streamline the recruitment process for Graduate and Post Graduate Teachers, the Cabinet approved amendments to the Assam Secondary Education (Government Schools) Service Rules and the Assam Secondary Education (Provincialised Schools) Service Rules. The reforms aim to maintain an optimum pupil-teacher ratio, ensuring effective academic support and preventing adverse effects on academic activities in Provincialized/Government Schools.

In a groundbreaking move, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, Assam (AHSEC) will be merged to form the 'Assam State School Education Board' (ASSEB). This consolidation is intended to enhance the development, regulation, and supervision of the standards and quality of school education in the state.

The Cabinet also addressed concerns related to the uninterrupted supply of food grains allocated under the National Food Security Act 2013. Modifications to the Standard Operating Procedure were approved to streamline the allocation, lifting, transportation, and distribution of commodities.

Furthermore, the government aims to promote electric vehicles by providing a 2 percentage point reduction in the existing tax rate on Motor Vehicle Tax (non-Transport) for citizens purchasing EVs until March 31, 2025.