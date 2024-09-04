In a significant move to enhance the welfare of state government employees, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a new insurance scheme that promises substantial financial support for employees and their families in the event of accidents or untimely deaths. The Assam cabinet, during its latest meeting, approved an agreement with all banks to ensure the timely deposit of insurance premiums directly into employees' salary accounts.

During a press briefing in Lakhimpur, Sarma highlighted that this initiative is designed to protect state government employees who may suffer from accidental deaths or disabilities, whether permanent or partial, while on duty. The coverage extends to accidents caused by road mishaps, fires, floods, and other disasters.

"Today, we took a landmark decision to safeguard the future of our state government employees. Many of them face life-threatening risks daily, resulting in untimely deaths or debilitating injuries. With this agreement, the banks will credit an insurance amount to the victims' salary accounts, providing crucial financial support to their families," said Sarma.

Under the scheme, in the unfortunate event of an employee's accidental death, the family will receive a payout of Rs 1 crore. The same amount will be provided in cases of permanent disability, while Rs 80 lakh will be given for partial disabilities. Additionally, the scheme also covers deaths due to illnesses, with an extra Rs 10 lakh being credited to the family's account.

"This comprehensive insurance coverage, Rs 1 crore for accidental death and permanent disability, Rs 80 lakh for partial disability, and an additional Rs 10 lakh for deaths due to illness—serves as a critical safety net for our employees and their families. These benefits are in addition to all other facilities provided by the state government," Sarma added.