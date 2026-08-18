Assam Cabinet approves operationalisation of 8 new co-districts

The Assam Cabinet has approved the operationalisation of eight new co-districts to strengthen administrative efficiency and improve the delivery of government services, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

According to Sarma, the headquarters of the new co-districts will be located at central places to be identified by the respective District Commissioners in consultation with the Guardian Minister of the concerned district.

In another decision aimed at strengthening administration in the Barak Valley region, the Cabinet approved the renaming of the Mini Secretariat, Barak Valley, as the Assam Secretariat, Barak Valley, Silchar.

The new secretariat will accommodate 32 of the 59 government departments, including major and important departments, the Chief Minister said.

The decisions are aimed at improving administrative accessibility and ensuring more efficient functioning of government departments in the respective regions.