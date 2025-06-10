Several key decisions were made across departments, ranging from healthcare incentives and land reforms to environmental branding and cultural recognitions during the cabinet meeting held on Tuesday, June 10 at Lok Sewa Bhawan under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma,

In a notable move to strengthen public healthcare delivery, the Cabinet approved a hike in the monthly fixed honorarium for ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers and ASHA supervisors, effective from October 1, 2025. The honorarium for ASHA workers will be increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000, while that of ASHA supervisors will rise from Rs 9,000 to Rs 10,200.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal described the decision as a recognition of the vital contributions made by grassroots health workers, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

Under the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, the Cabinet sanctioned a major proposal to allocate land to 1,011 non-individual juridical entities, including religious, cultural, educational, and social institutions in four districts—Sonitpur (464 institutions), Golaghat (306), Majuli (205), and Kamrup (36).

Additionally, the Cabinet approved land allotment for 146 infrastructure-based government projects under the same mission. These projects include schools, offices, health centres, and Anganwadi Centres, with Sonitpur and Golaghat districts accounting for 108 and 38 projects respectively.

The initiative aims to accelerate grassroots institutional development and fortify public infrastructure in key regions of the state.

The Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has been given approval to rename the existing Pollution Control Board, Assam. The entity will henceforth be officially known as Assam Pollution Control Board.

This move is intended to bring consistency with environmental regulatory bodies in other Indian states and is part of broader reforms focused on governance and institutional clarity.

Under the Cultural Affairs Department, the Cabinet announced that celebrated classical dancer and Padma Vibhushan awardee Dr. Sonal Mansingh will be honoured with the Srimanta Sankardeva Award 2023.

The prestigious award, carrying a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and a citation, will be presented on June 12 at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria. The recognition celebrates Mansingh’s remarkable contributions to Indian classical dance and cultural preservation.