The Assam Cabinet on March 20 has approved granting a Permanent Residential Certificate (PRC) for educational purposes to members of the Moran community residing in Arunachal Pradesh along the Assam border.

This decision will benefit individuals with ancestral roots or permanent residence in Assam, facilitating their access to education.

In another key decision, the Cabinet has announced that the birth centenary of former Chief Minister Late Golap Borbora will be observed as a state function on August 29, 2025. A state-level institution will also be named in his honor.

To oversee the year-long celebrations and organize the state-level function, a Cabinet sub-committee has been constituted.

Additionally, the Cabinet has approved the renaming of Goalpara Civil Hospital in honor of Nidhanu Ram Rajbongshi, a freedom movement martyr, as a tribute to his contributions to India's independence struggle.