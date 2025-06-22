Assam Cabinet approves Rabha Development Council for non-RHAC areas

The Assam Cabinet on Sunday, June 22 approved the formation of a Rabha Development Council, aimed specifically at addressing the socio-economic and cultural needs of Rabha communities residing outside the jurisdiction of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC).

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing a press conference following the Cabinet meeting, said,

“We had earlier announced the formation of a development council for Rabha people who live beyond the RHAC area. Today, the Cabinet has given its formal nod. The Rabha Development Council will be dedicated to the welfare and upliftment of these communities.”

While the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) continues to function as a statutory body for the Rabhas within its designated territory, a large section of the Rabha population living in other parts of the state has long been deprived of structured government support.

The newly formed Rabha Development Council aims to fill this gap by implementing targeted developmental schemes, promoting cultural heritage, providing educational assistance, and initiating economic empowerment programmes for the Rabhas outside RHAC areas