Assam cabinet approves revised pay structure for 170 contractual staff in mini ITIs

The Assam Cabinet on November 30 approved a series of major decisions, including enhancing financial support for families of deceased National Health Mission (NHM) employees and clearing critical administrative and developmental proposals across education, skill development and land settlement.

In a significant step towards strengthening social security for frontline health workers, the Cabinet approved an increase in ex gratia for the next of kin of deceased NHM employees from Rs 5 lakh to ₹7.5 lakh. The enhanced amount will be provided from the State Support Budget under NHM.

To ensure the smooth functioning of North Lakhimpur University, the Cabinet cleared an Ordinance amending Section 58 of the North Lakhimpur University Act, 2023.

The approval allows the university’s first Registrar to continue in office for three years or until a regular Registrar is appointed. The move aims to prevent administrative disruptions in the newly established university.

In another major decision, the Cabinet approved a revised pay structure for 170 contractual employees across five mini Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) located in Dudhnoi, Pathsala, Rangia, Biswanath Chariali and Titabor. Their remuneration will be upgraded by applying a 3% annual increment (2015–2025), effective from January 1, 2026, for the next five years.

Under Mission Basundhara, the government also approved the settlement of government land to 660 indigenous, landless families across Dhubri, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Golaghat, Nalbari and Barpeta districts. Additionally, 712 indigenous families will receive land titles under Mission Basundhara’s Perpetual Services across Sonitpur, Barpeta and Golaghat.

The decisions reflect the government’s continued focus on welfare measures, administrative reforms and land rights for indigenous communities.