Assam Cabinet approves Rs 103 crore five-star hotel project in Silchar

The Assam Cabinet has approved a Rs 103 crore project to build the first five-star hotel in Silchar, aiming to boost hospitality infrastructure and tourism in the Barak Valley region.

Announcing the decision, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the project will be developed by Polo Hotels Group with an investment of around Rs 103 crore.

“Our cabinet has given the go-ahead to construct a five-star hotel in Silchar. Polo Hotels Group will be spending around Rs 103 crore on this project. This will be the first five-star hotel in Silchar,” Sarma said.

The proposed hotel will introduce international-standard luxury hospitality infrastructure to the Barak Valley for the first time. Silchar, considered the commercial and administrative hub of southern Assam, is expected to benefit from enhanced capacity to host high-value tourism, corporate engagements and large-scale events.

According to officials, the hotel will feature around 100 premium rooms and suites designed to meet global hospitality standards while reflecting the cultural character of the Barak Valley.

The project will include facilities such as specialty restaurants and bars, a resort-style swimming pool, a spa and wellness centre, a fitness facility, and modern banquet and conference halls capable of hosting corporate summits, exhibitions, weddings and government events.

Industry experts say the hospitality sector in India has witnessed a strong recovery in recent years, with rising demand for business travel and MICE tourism.

The Silchar project is part of an expansion plan by Polo Hotels Group, which is currently developing additional hotels across Meghalaya, Tripura, West Bengal and Nagaland, expanding its footprint across eastern and northeastern India.

Deval Tibrewalla said the project aims to support the growing economic and institutional importance of Silchar and unlock new opportunities for tourism and business in the region.

The development is also expected to generate employment, with industry estimates suggesting that each hotel room can create multiple direct and indirect jobs across sectors such as food supply, transport, event management and local services.

Once completed, the hotel is expected to enable Silchar to host national-level conferences, corporate meetings and large-scale destination events, which have so far been limited due to the lack of premium accommodation facilities.



(Inputs from ANI)