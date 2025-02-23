The Assam Cabinet approved several key decisions on February 23, 2025, marking significant developments in infrastructure, healthcare, and industrial growth across the state.

A major highlight includes the approval of Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) worth Rs 1,22,000 crore to be signed during the upcoming Advantage Assam summit. These investments are expected to boost the state's economic development and create new employment opportunities.

To tackle urban congestion, the cabinet greenlit the construction of a new flyover at Amolapatty junction on old NH-37 in Dibrugarh City. Further, Rs 55.45 crore has been allocated for urban infrastructure development projects in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

The state's healthcare sector received attention with the approval of the Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP) Scheme, 2025. "The scheme will support doctors serving as faculty members in medical colleges and ensure their growth and retain their services in State's Medical Colleges," according to the cabinet statement.

In a move to strengthen the textile industry, the cabinet approved the Textiles and Apparel Policy, Assam, 2025. The policy aims to "create an investor-friendly environment with easy access to raw materials and manpower to support new investments in the textile and apparel sector."

The biotechnology sector also saw policy modifications, with the cabinet approving changes to the state's Biotechnology Policy (2022-2027). These changes are designed to create a more conducive environment for biotechnology research, industry, and entrepreneurship, aligning with the BioE3 Policy.