In a move towards ensuring access to clean drinking water, the Assam Cabinet has approved two ambitious water supply schemes for Karimganj Town and Hailakandi Town. The decision, aimed at transforming urban water infrastructure, promises substantial benefits to the residents of these areas.

The Hailakandi Town Water Supply Scheme, valued at Rs 72.74 crore, is set to deliver 135 litres per capita per day at consumers' tap points. This initiative targets a projected population of 60,425 by 2055, leveraging an advanced automated Water Treatment Plant with a capacity of 12.66 MLD. The raw water will be drawn from the Katakhal river, ensuring enhanced water quality through innovative technologies like SCADA and AI-driven management systems.

Similarly, the Rs 81.18 crore Karimganj Town Water Supply Scheme aims to provide 135 liters per capita per day to an estimated 1,01,430 people by 2055. The project includes a state-of-the-art Water Treatment Plant with a capacity of 16 MLD, sourcing raw water from the Longai river. It will also implement cutting-edge features such as the District Metered Area Concept and advanced water loss reduction strategies.