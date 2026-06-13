Assam Cabinet approves Rs 2000 Crore VB-G RAM G rollout, scheme to begin from July 1

The Assam Cabinet on Saturday, June 13 approved the implementation framework for the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025 (VB-G RAM G), paving the way for the scheme’s rollout across the state from July 1, 2026, with a budgetary allocation of Rs 2,000 crore.

Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting in Guwahati, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the newly approved framework commits to providing 125 days of guaranteed wage employment per household, increasing the employment guarantee from the earlier 90 days implemented under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The Chief Minister said the new framework marks a shift from an employment-centric approach to one that combines livelihood support with rural asset creation.

“The central government has replaced the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act or MGNREGA with Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) or VB-G RAM G in 2025. The earlier Act only focused on rural employment, but this scheme focuses on rural employment as well as asset creation,” Sarma said.

Explaining the implementation strategy, he said the government aims to ensure that public expenditure under the mission leads to long-term developmental outcomes at the village level.

“That is, apart from employment opportunities, this law will ensure that an asset is also created in a particular village. We have decided that the VB-G RAM G scheme will officially begin in Assam from July 1. For this, the Cabinet has decided to allot Rs 2,000 crore this year. Approximately, around Rs 1 crore will be allotted for every panchayat with minor fluctuations based on their size,” he said.

According to the government, the scheme will direct funds toward targeted grassroots development through a structured implementation model for panchayats.

Sarma further stated that the state would issue guidelines to local bodies to prioritise development works under the asset creation component.

“We will also bring forth a set of guidelines for panchayats for targeted development. Under asset creation, works such as boundary walls of schools, crematoriums, village roads and similar projects will be prioritised so that funds allotted can be utilised for these specific tasks,” he added.

The mission is expected to strengthen rural livelihoods while creating durable public infrastructure across villages in Assam through a decentralised implementation framework.