Assam Cabinet approves Rs 2,100 crore satellite city project, Rs 450 crore BTR fund

The Assam Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, approved a series of welfare, employment, infrastructure and administrative measures at its meeting on Tuesday, August 11 including Rs 2,100 crore for land acquisition and development of the Aerotropolis Satellite City Project in Guwahati.

The Cabinet also approved the release of Rs 450 crore to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) as the first instalment of the State-Owned Priority Development (SOPD-G) fund for the 2026-27 financial year.

For youth welfare, the Cabinet approved a budgetary provision of Rs 118.58 crore for 2026-27 for implementation of the Chief Minister's Jibon Prerana scheme.

The government also approved the issuance of OBC Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) certificates in a prescribed state format to eligible members of six communities included in Assam's State List of OBCs but not in the Central List of OBCs for the state.

The Cabinet approved a requirement for police verification of candidates appointed to government service with regard to their character, antecedents, nationality and the authenticity of documents submitted by them.

The verification is to be completed by the police within six months. However, candidates will continue to be required to submit notarised affidavits to avoid delays in the appointment process.

The Cabinet approved a revised payment structure for Foreign Language Training-cum-Implementation Partners (FLTIP) under the CM-FLIGHT programme.

Under the revised structure, a candidate will receive Rs 30,000, equivalent to 30 per cent, upon completion of three months of training. Another Rs 30,000 will be released upon completion of six months of training.

A further Rs 40,000, or 40 per cent, will be paid after completion of the training and submission of a certificate of foreign language proficiency. Post-placement assistance of Rs 50,000 has also been approved.

The Cabinet approved the draft lease deed proposed between the Assam Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (AIDC) and Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) for development of a Taj Gateway hotel at the premises of the erstwhile HPCL in Jagiroad.

The decision is aimed at facilitating a hospitality project at the industrial location.

The Cabinet approved a relaxation for the Moran and Matak communities from the ban on fresh Aadhaar enrolment for applicants aged 18 years and above in Assam.

The relaxation will remain in force until March 31, 2027.

The Cabinet approved administrative sanction for utilisation of ₹2,100 crore towards land acquisition and development of the Aerotropolis Satellite City Project in Guwahati.

The project forms part of the state's plans to develop new urban infrastructure and expand planned development around the Guwahati region.

The Cabinet also approved a provision for zero agriculture tax for farmers with net agricultural income of up to Rs 10 lakh. The move is expected to keep most small tea growers outside the ambit of agricultural tax.