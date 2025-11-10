Assam cabinet approves Rs 25 lakh grant for cricketer Uma Chetry

The Assam Cabinet, on November 9, sanctioned a Rs 25 lakh grant for cricketer Uma Chetry in recognition of her stellar performance at the Women's World Cup 2025, where the Indian team clinched the title.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired the Cabinet meeting at Lok Sewa Bhawan, during which the Council of Ministers approved multiple decisions across judicial, educational, and social welfare sectors. The financial assistance for Chetry emerged as a key highlight of the session.

The announcement followed a grand felicitation ceremony held in Bokakhat on Saturday, November 8, where the young cricketer received a hero's welcome. A massive rally through the town preceded the event, with enthusiastic crowds turning out to honour Assam's sporting icon.

Chetry was escorted to the District Sports Association ground amidst the rhythmic beats of traditional dhol and madol drums. Flower petals showered upon her as she walked through the gathering, marking the deep pride local residents feel for her achievements.

The Bokakhat District Sports Association organised the ceremony jointly with the Golaghat District Administration, District Police Administration, and Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Administration.

Assam Minister Atul Bora led the proceedings, extending heartfelt felicitations to Chetry and commending her for being "a source of inspiration for the youth of Assam."

The Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, Sub-Divisional Officer, and representatives from over 100 local organisations attended the event, united in celebrating Chetry's contribution to sports.

The celebration underscored the growing recognition of women athletes from Assam making their mark on the national stage, with the state government's financial grant serving as tangible support for sporting excellence.