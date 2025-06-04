In a significant stride toward enhancing higher education infrastructure in Assam, the state Cabinet has approved the establishment of Swahid Kanaklata Barua University at the Bholaguri Tea Estate in Gohpur. The project, which comes with a proposed investment of Rs 400 crore, was formally announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma following a Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, June 4.

“This marks a historic moment for Assam. The Cabinet today approved the Swahid Kanaklata Barua University project at Bholaguri Tea Estate in Gohpur with a financial outlay of Rs 400 crore,” the Chief Minister said while addressing the press.

The state government plans to acquire sections of land from the tea estate to develop the university, which will necessitate the temporary relocation of some residents. In response to potential displacement, the government has committed to a comprehensive rehabilitation plan.

“To facilitate the university’s construction, certain portions of the tea garden land will be acquired. Residents affected by this will be relocated to nearby areas. We have assured them of third and fourth-grade job opportunities, as well as benefits under the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS). I have personally engaged with the tea garden community, and they have extended their full cooperation,” Sarma added.

Notably, the university is envisioned as a pioneering institution in the Northeast, with an academic focus aligned with Industry 4.0 and Industry 5.0 technologies. It will offer specialized courses in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, robotics, and other next-generation technologies.

“This will be Assam’s first university dedicated to Industry 4.0 and 5.0 domains. Experts from premier institutions like IIT Guwahati and Jawaharlal Nehru University have been tasked with developing an innovative curriculum. Our goal is to make Assam a national leader in future-ready education,” the Chief Minister stated.

The university is named in honor of Swahid Kanaklata Barua, a revered freedom fighter, and aims to embody her spirit of courage and progress.