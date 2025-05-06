The Assam Cabinet has approved financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those killed in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The tragic incident claimed the lives of 26 individuals, many of whom were tourists.



Announcing the decision, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep condolences and said that Assam, having endured years of insurgency, understands the grief and anguish of such loss. "We can feel the pain of the families. Our government has decided to offer this small amount as a token of respect for the sacrifice made by the deceased and their loved ones," Sarma stated during a press conference in Guwahati.



The state government had initially announced the ex-gratia on April 24, extending support to all 26 families affected by the heinous act of violence. Sarma also informed that, in view of the current security climate, strict vigilance is being maintained along Assam’s border with Bangladesh to prevent any cross-border threats.