Assam Cabinet approves Rs 50,000-crore package to boost capital-intensive development projects

The Assam Cabinet has approved a massive Rs 50,000-crore package aimed at accelerating capital-intensive development and strengthening infrastructure and welfare initiatives across the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced.

The funds will be mobilised through Assam’s own resources, NABARD support and various schemes of the Central Government.

The package will focus on several key sectors, including housing for tea garden workers, construction and strengthening of schools and colleges, student welfare, women’s markets and women’s hostels.

A significant portion of the funds will also be directed towards strengthening anti-flood embankments and improving the state’s resilience against recurring floods.

According to the Chief Minister, the package will largely focus on strengthening primary healthcare, Anganwadi centres, roads and power networks across Assam. The government also plans to use the funds to strengthen the state’s industrial sector and expand essential infrastructure.

The Cabinet has also sanctioned Rs 600 crore for setting up a Proton Beam Therapy facility at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The facility is expected to provide advanced cancer treatment and, according to the announcement, would be among the first such facilities of its kind in India.

The Chief Minister said the government’s focus would be on investing in long-term infrastructure and welfare projects that can strengthen Assam’s development and improve public services across sectors.