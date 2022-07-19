In a major boost to the security preparedness in the sensitive regions of the state, the Assam cabinet on Monday approved Rs 839.95 crore for the formation of five new Commando Battalions, as confirmed by state officials.

As per sources, the battalions will be stationed in vulnerable locations and will boost Assam Police’s capabilities to combat crimes as well as play a pivotal role in counter-insurgency operations in the region.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while giving snippets from the cabinet meeting, stated on Twitter that this was one of many decisions made at the cabinet meeting regarding the formation of new battalions, the construction of new ropeways, the establishment of the Assam Complex in Maharashtra, the promotion of forensic education, the easing of requirements for EWS candidates, the protection of ward commissioner tenure, etc.

Officials further confirmed that the new Commando Battalions would be established at the key sensitive places of Assam which includes Birsima in the Hailakandi district, Doldoli in the Karbi Anglong district, Geleki Kamalabari in Sibvasagar, Pabhoi in the Biswanath district and Ambikapur in Sadiya.

Among other key decisions taken during the cabinet meeting were the modifications made for the economically weaker sections. Highlighting the same, Assam minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said, ‘’The state cabinet has approved the modified criteria of the Economic Weaker Section. Now the people who have below Rs 8 lakh income, 30 bigha agriculture land in village areas, 2 bigha land in urban areas, 8640 sq feet in Municipality Corporation Board areas and 2000 sq ft building will get the Economic Weaker Section certificate.’’

The state cabinet also approved the appointment of 55 Assistant Engineers (Civil) in accordance with Regulation 3 (f) against vacant posts till the vacant posts get filled by APSC after proper notice and procedure.