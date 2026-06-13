Assam Cabinet approves satellite cities authority, tightens deputation rules for senior officers

The Assam Cabinet on Saturday, June 13 approved two significant policy decisions aimed at strengthening urban planning and streamlining administrative governance in the state.

At a Cabinet meeting held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the government approved the formation of the Guwahati Satellite Cities Development Authority (GSCDA) to oversee the planning and development of satellite towns around Guwahati.

The decision comes amid mounting urban pressure on Guwahati due to rapid population growth and expanding infrastructure demands. The proposed authority is expected to guide planned urban expansion beyond the city’s core area and promote balanced regional development.

According to the Cabinet’s decision, the GSCDA will focus on developing satellite urban centres in surrounding areas to reduce congestion within Guwahati while creating new opportunities for housing, infrastructure development and urban services.

The initiative is intended to support long-term urban management and strengthen the region’s capacity to accommodate future growth in a structured manner.

In another key decision, the Cabinet approved changes to the deputation process for senior officers serving in the state administration.

Under the revised framework, officers belonging to the All India Services, including IAS officers, will now require prior approval of the Cabinet before being granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for Central deputation or inter-state deputation.

The move is aimed at introducing greater oversight in decisions relating to the movement of senior officials and is expected to influence administrative functioning across departments.

Both decisions are expected to have implications for governance and urban development in Assam in the coming months.