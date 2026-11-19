The Assam Cabinet on November 19 approved a series of decisions covering urban governance, land allotment, agriculture, education, legal metrology and remuneration of elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions.

One of the key decisions was to amend the Matak Autonomous Council Act, 2020, the Kamatapur Autonomous Council Act, 2020, and the Moran Autonomous Council Act, 2020, to enable elections to the general councils of these autonomous councils on a non-political party basis.

Six New Municipal Boards

The Cabinet approved the creation of six new municipal boards at Laluk, Harmutty-Banderdewa, Ghilamara, Majuli, Udharbond and Mirza-Bijoynagar.

It also cleared area expansion and ward delimitation in 23 existing urban local bodies. These include Sonai, Badarpur, Barpeta, North Lakhimpur, Palashbari, Rangia, Biswanath Chariali, Gohpur, Sonari, Moran, Patacharkuchi, Golaghat, Sarupathar, Kampur, Nalbari, Tihu, Sivasagar, Amguri, Nazira, Simaluguri, Dhubri, Gauripur and Golakganj municipal boards.

Land Allotment for IARI, Defence Ministry

The Cabinet approved the allotment of 1,568 bighas of government land in Dhemaji for setting up the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI).

It also cleared the transfer of 74 bighas of land in Sonitpur to the Ministry of Defence.

Under Mission Basundhara 4.0, the Cabinet approved classifying areas as urban only up to one kilometre from town limits to facilitate larger land allotments for indigenous communities. The decision will not apply to Kamrup Metropolitan and Kamrup districts.

Agricultural Machinery at 75% Subsidy

To promote agricultural diversification, the Cabinet approved the distribution of 2,313 agricultural machines across Assam with a 75 per cent government subsidy.

Innovation and Startup Policy in Higher Education

The Cabinet approved the enactment of the Innovation and Startup Policy in Higher Educational Institutes to develop institutions as centres of excellence and help translate ideas from students, faculty, alumni and potential startup applicants into viable products.

Self-Certification for Low-Risk Weights and Measures

The Cabinet cleared the Assam Legal Metrology (Enforcement) (Second Amendment) Rules, 2026, allowing verification and stamping of low-risk weights and measures through a self-certification mechanism.

Higher Remuneration for Panchayat Representatives

The Cabinet also approved an increase in the monthly remuneration of elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions.

The revised remuneration will be:

Tier Designation Monthly remuneration Zilla Parishad President Rs 15,000 Zilla Parishad Vice-President Rs 10,000 Zilla Parishad Member Rs 5,500 Anchalik Panchayat President Rs 10,000 Anchalik Panchayat Vice-President Rs 7,000 Anchalik Panchayat Member Rs 6,000 Gaon Panchayat President Rs 6,500 Gaon Panchayat Vice-President Rs 4,000 Gaon Panchayat Member Rs 2,600

The decisions were announced following the Cabinet meeting held on November 19, 2026.