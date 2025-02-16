The Assam Cabinet led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, convened today, February 16 to discuss and approve a series of crucial policy measures aimed at strengthening governance, boosting environmental conservation, and advancing infrastructure development in the state.

In a bid to enhance administrative efficiency and representation, the Cabinet has approved an increase in the number of seats in the Tiwa Autonomous Council, raising the strength from 36 to 42. Further reinforcing the democratic process, the Bodoland Autonomous Council and Mising Autonomous Council elections have been scheduled for September.

In a landmark move for environmental protection, the Cabinet has officially announced Chikla Jalao as Assam’s eighth national park. Situated strategically between Raimona and Manas National Parks, this initiative aims to bolster biodiversity conservation and promote eco-tourism in the region.

As part of its focus on sustainable energy, the government has granted approval for the construction of a solar park in Karbi Anglong, a step towards renewable energy adoption and reducing dependence on traditional power sources.

Additionally, the Cabinet has sanctioned budget preparations for three newly formed independent government departments, ensuring streamlined operations and enhanced governance efficiency.