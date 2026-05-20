Assam Cabinet approves State Data Policy 2026, Governor’s address for Assembly session

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, May 20, announced a series of key decisions taken by the Assam Cabinet, including approval of the draft Governor’s address for the first session of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly and the Assam State Data Policy (ASDP) 2026.

Sharing the decisions on social media platform X, the chief minister said the Cabinet had approved the draft address of the Governor under provisions of Article 176(1) of the Constitution of India for the inaugural session of the newly constituted Assembly.

The Cabinet also approved the Assam State Data Policy 2026, which aims to establish a comprehensive framework for data governance and digital administration in the state.

According to the chief minister, the policy proposes the creation of a nodal agency named the Centre for Data Management to execute a unified statewide data repository for analytics and artificial intelligence applications.

The policy will mandate systematic data sharing among all government departments to improve coordination, decision-making and governance efficiency.

The ASDP will also ensure compliance with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023 and define a clear state-level data governance architecture, Sarma said.