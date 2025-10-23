Assam cabinet approves tabling of Tiwari Commission Report on 1983 Nellie Massacre in Assembly

The Assam Cabinet has approved the tabling of the long-awaited Tiwari Commission Report on the 1983 Nellie Massacre in the forthcoming session of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

The decision marks a historic step towards bringing the findings of the Commission into the public domain more than four decades after the tragic incident.

The Nellie Massacre, which occurred on February 18, 1983, during the height of the Assam Agitation, remains one of the darkest chapters in the state’s history, with over 2,000 people reportedly killed in the violence.

The Tiwari Commission, headed by Justice Tribhubhan Prasad Tiwari, was constituted by the state government to investigate the causes and circumstances leading to the massacre. Although the Commission reportedly submitted its findings in 1984, the report has never been made public.



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By approving its tabling, the current Assam government has indicated its intent to ensure transparency and address long-standing demands from human rights activists, researchers, and political groups who have repeatedly sought the report’s release.

Once tabled in the Assembly, the report is expected to spark fresh debate on accountability, justice, and reconciliation concerning one of Assam’s most sensitive and painful episodes.