The Assam Cabinet has approved the Assam Witness Protection Scheme, 2024 to enhance the safety of witnesses during investigations and trials. The scheme aligns with Section 398 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and aims to safeguard witnesses facing imminent threats.

The newly approved scheme features a structured application process for witnesses seeking protection. Witnesses can submit a Witness Protection Application to a Competent Authority through its Member Secretary. Each district will have a Standing Committee, chaired by the District and Sessions Judge, to oversee these applications. The committee will also include the district's Head of Police, a nominated officer not below the rank of the ADC, and the Head of the Prosecution, who will serve as the Member Secretary.

Witnesses will be categorized into three levels—A, B, and C—based on the perceived threat to their safety. The scheme also includes the establishment of a Witness Protection Fund and the formation of a State Witness Protection Authority to ensure effective implementation.

Protection measures under the scheme are comprehensive and include in-camera trials, installation of security devices such as CCTV and alarms at the witness's residence, close protection, patrolling, temporary relocation, court escorts, and the provision of government vehicles on hearing dates.