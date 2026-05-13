Assam cabinet bars ministers, government officials from foreign travel for next six months

Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 13 announced another major decision taken during the first cabinet meeting of the newly formed BJP-led NDA government in Assam, stating that ministers and government officials will not be allowed to travel abroad for next six months of the new administration.

Addressing the media after the cabinet meeting, Sarma said the restriction would apply to both official and unofficial foreign visits, even if the travel expenses are borne personally by the individual concerned.

The Chief Minister clarified that exceptions would only be made in emergency situations or for medical reasons, and such travel would require prior approval from the Chief Minister’s Office.

“No government officers or ministers will be allowed to go abroad for the first six months, whether officially or unofficially, even with their own money. Only emergency and medical cases will be considered with the Chief Minister’s approval,” Sarma said.

The decision was among several key resolutions adopted during the cabinet session held a day after Sarma took oath as the Chief Minister of Assam for a second consecutive term on May 12.

The BJP-led NDA returned to power in Assam for a third straight term after securing a massive mandate in the 2026 Assembly elections.