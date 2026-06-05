Assam cabinet boosts MLA development fund, sets Rs 2 crore annual allocation
Assam's cabinet has approved a phased increase in the MLALAD fund for every legislator. The changes also let MLAs use part of the allocation for community and support equipment.
- The cabinet cleared a phased hike in MLALAD funds for legislators
- Each MLA will get Rs 1.5 crore annually in 2026-27
- The yearly allocation will increase further to Rs 2 crore from 2027-28
Assam's cabinet has approved a substantial increase in the MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) fund, raising the annual allocation for each legislator to Rs 1.5 crore in 2026-27 and Rs 2 crore from 2027-28.
The decision was taken at the first cabinet meeting held after the expansion of the state ministry on June 5.
The government said the enhanced allocation is intended to support more balanced development across constituencies and enable legislators to undertake additional local infrastructure and community projects.
The cabinet also approved amendments to the MLALAD guidelines, allowing MLAs to utilise up to 10 per cent of their annual allocation for the procurement and distribution of eligible community, educational, cultural, sports and disability-support equipment.
The revised funding structure is expected to provide greater flexibility to legislators in addressing local development needs while expanding support for community welfare initiatives.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today