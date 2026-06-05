Assam cabinet boosts MLA development fund, sets Rs 2 crore annual allocation

Assam's cabinet has approved a substantial increase in the MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) fund, raising the annual allocation for each legislator to Rs 1.5 crore in 2026-27 and Rs 2 crore from 2027-28.

The decision was taken at the first cabinet meeting held after the expansion of the state ministry on June 5.

The government said the enhanced allocation is intended to support more balanced development across constituencies and enable legislators to undertake additional local infrastructure and community projects.

The cabinet also approved amendments to the MLALAD guidelines, allowing MLAs to utilise up to 10 per cent of their annual allocation for the procurement and distribution of eligible community, educational, cultural, sports and disability-support equipment.

The revised funding structure is expected to provide greater flexibility to legislators in addressing local development needs while expanding support for community welfare initiatives.