Assam government approved a series of significant decisions aimed at improving administrative efficiency, strengthening healthcare infrastructure, and honouring the state's cultural legacy. Following the meeting, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed a press conference to elaborate on the key resolutions.

Among the major announcements, the Cabinet approved the creation of 10 new sub-districts across Assam, a move designed to enhance administrative effectiveness and better serve local communities.

In the healthcare sector, the Cabinet sanctioned ₹250 crore for the development of eight cancer hospitals currently under construction across different regions of the state. This financial boost is expected to expedite completion and enhance accessibility to critical care services.

The state also unveiled plans for a year-long celebration to mark the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, Assam's most revered cultural icon. The celebrations will begin on September 8, with inaugural ceremonies to be held simultaneously in New Delhi and Guwahati, likely attended by either the President or the Prime Minister. Commemorative events will also be hosted in Arunachal Pradesh, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

As a lasting tribute, the government will construct a dedicated memorial in Dr. Hazarika's honour. Additionally, the Chief Minister will release a biographical book on Dr. Hazarika as part of New Year 2025 greetings. The book, edited by celebrated writer Anuradha Sharma Pujari, will have 10 lakh printed copies, to be distributed with official greeting cards. The state will also urge the Centre to issue a commemorative coin bearing Dr. Hazarika’s legacy.

On the public safety front, in response to a recent surge in road accidents involving dumpers (heavy transport vehicles) in Guwahati, city police have launched a special enforcement drive from today to curb reckless driving and enhance commuter safety.