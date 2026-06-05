Assam cabinet clears Dibrugarh state capital region, earmarks Rs 500 crore for infrastructure

Assam's cabinet has approved the creation of a State Capital Region in Dibrugarh and the constitution of a dedicated development authority to guide the expansion of the state's second capital.

The decision was taken at the first cabinet meeting held after the expansion of the Himanta Biswa Sarma ministry on Friday.

The proposed State Capital Region will cover areas within a 20-kilometre radius of the Dibrugarh Capital Complex. To oversee planning and development in the region, the government has approved the formation of the State Capital Region Development Authority, Dibrugarh (SCRDA-D).

The authority will be tasked with preparing regional and sectoral development plans, identifying growth corridors and planning future urban expansion linked to the development of the second capital region.

The MLA of Dibrugarh will serve as the ex-officio chairman of the authority and will hold Cabinet rank.

To support infrastructure development, the government will earmark Rs 500 crore over five years, over and above ongoing development projects in the region.

The move is aimed at facilitating planned urban growth and strengthening infrastructure as Dibrugarh assumes a larger administrative role in the state.