Assam cabinet clears draft UCC, to be introduced in Assembly; task force formed for 2 lakh govt jobs

The new Assam government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 13 approved a major policy roadmap that includes the introduction of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill in the Assembly and a fresh push to generate two lakh government jobs over the next five years.

Addressing the media after the first cabinet meeting of the new term, the Chief Minister said the BJP government would adopt its election manifesto as the “principle model” for governance in Assam.

The cabinet approved the introduction of the UCC bill on the last day of the upcoming Assembly session. However, the government clarified that tribal communities and residents of the hill areas would remain outside the purview of the proposed law.

The Chief Minister also stated that the proposed UCC would not interfere with traditional customs, social practices, or religious beliefs of protected communities.

According to the government, the proposed UCC framework in Assam will include provisions related to minimum marriage age, prohibition of polygamy, property rights for women, legal recognition and regulation of live-in relationships, and a uniform age limit for marriage, among other reforms.

In another major decision, the cabinet approved the formation of a task force to prepare a roadmap for providing two lakh government jobs to youths over the next five years.

The task force has been asked to submit its report within three months, outlining department-wise recruitment planning, employment generation strategies, and mechanisms for large-scale appointments.

The announcements come as the BJP government begins its second consecutive term in Assam with a focus on governance reforms, legal restructuring, and employment generation.