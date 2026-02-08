Assam Cabinet clears formation of 8th Pay Commission for state government employees

The Assam Cabinet on February 7, approved the formation of the 8th Assam Pay Commission, a move that will pave the way for revising salaries, allowances and service conditions of state government employees.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while briefing the media after the cabinet meeting, said the Pay Commission, to be known as the 8th Assam Pay Commission, 2026, will study and recommend changes in pay structure and related benefits, keeping in mind the financial position of the state.

The cabinet also approved the allotment of land for several educational institutions as part of efforts to strengthen the education sector in Assam.

Also Read: ‘Obscene Gesture’ during Parivartan Yatra: Himanta Biswa Sarma demands women’s commission probe of Congress leaders

In another key decision, the cabinet cleared the revised Operations and Maintenance (O&M) Policy under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). The revised policy has been aligned with the guidelines of the central government and aims to ensure better maintenance and long-term sustainability of water supply schemes across the state.

The decisions are expected to benefit government employees, improve infrastructure in the education sector and strengthen the implementation of drinking water projects in Assam.