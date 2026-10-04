Assam Cabinet clears Green Cess on vehicle transfers, Guwahati Riverfront Phase II

The Assam Cabinet on Sunday, October 4 approved a series of decisions covering urban infrastructure, industrial investment, rural water supply, municipal administration and environmental conservation, including the expansion of the Guwahati Brahmaputra Riverfront project and the introduction of a Green Cess on vehicle ownership transfers.

The Cabinet approved the engagement of Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Phase II of the Brahmaputra Riverfront Development Project in Guwahati. The proposed second phase will cover the stretch from Kachari Bazar to the foothills of Nilachal Hills.

In another infrastructure-related decision, the Cabinet approved the separation of the National Highway component from the Public Works Department (Buildings and National Highways) and its transfer to the PWD (Roads) for better management of road infrastructure projects.

The Cabinet also approved a memorandum of understanding between the Assam government and the council areas of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong for the implementation, operationalisation, monitoring and long-term sustainability of rural water supply schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission and allied programmes.

To support industrial investment, the Cabinet approved customised incentives for Dalmia Bharat Green Vision Ltd for its proposed clinker manufacturing units involving an investment of Rs 10,200 crore.

The Cabinet further approved the introduction of a Green Cess on the transfer of ownership of vehicles. The measure is aimed at supporting afforestation and conservation activities in the state.

The Green Cess, however, will not apply to electric vehicles, CNG vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers. Transfers of vehicle ownership resulting from the death of the vehicle owner have also been exempted.

In a move concerning municipal administration, the Cabinet approved the Assam Municipal Corporation Election (Amendment) Rules, 2026. The amendment will empower the Court of the District Judge of the concerned district to deal with matters relating to municipal corporation elections.

The Cabinet also approved monthly assistance of Rs 1 lakh under the Chief Minister's Scheme for Public Emergency to support the functioning of Madhupur Satra.

Additionally, Rs 10 crore was approved for infrastructure development at the Assam Regimental Centre.

The decisions are part of a broader set of measures approved by the state Cabinet covering infrastructure management, urban development, rural water supply, industrial investment and environmental conservation.