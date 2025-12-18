Assam Cabinet clears land for Namrup fertiliser expansion, approves welfare and security measures

The Assam cabinet has sanctioned the transfer of government land to Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) for the Namrup-IV Ammonia-Urea Brownfield Project, marking a significant step towards enhancing the state's fertiliser production capacity.

The decision was announced following a cabinet meeting on December 18, alongside several other key measures aimed at boosting infrastructure, security, and social welfare across the state.

The Namrup facility, operated by BVFCL, has long been central to the region's agricultural economy. The land transfer will enable the corporation to expand its operations through the brownfield project, which involves upgrading existing infrastructure rather than building from scratch.

In another notable decision, the cabinet approved the appointment of Simu Das, a member of the Indian women's blind cricket team that won the Women's T20 Blind Cricket World Cup in 2025, as a physical instructor under the Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare. The appointment recognises her achievement and falls under the provisions of Assam's Integrated Sports Policy.

The government also prioritised indigenous welfare by approving the allotment of government khas and ceiling surplus land to 308 indigenous families under Mission Basundhara, a programme designed to provide homestead rights to landless families.

Security infrastructure received attention as well, with the cabinet sanctioning the transfer of 607 bighas of land in Dhemaji to the Central Reserve Police Force for establishing a group centre. The move is expected to strengthen the security apparatus in the region.

On the environmental front, the cabinet approved notifying Kumri Beel Area, spanning 270 hectares, and Dhamar Beel Area, covering 337 hectares in Goalpara, as proposed reserve forests. The designation aims to protect these ecologically sensitive wetland areas from encroachment and degradation.