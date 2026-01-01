Assam cabinet clears over Rs 1,650 crore for schools, new Guwahati medical college

The Assam cabinet on January 1 approved major capital spending for education and healthcare, clearing more than Rs 1,650 crore for new schools and a medical college in Guwahati, signalling a renewed push on public infrastructure at the start of the year.

The council of ministers sanctioned Rs 1,201.16 crore for the construction of a medical college anchored around Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital, along with the development of the Kalapahar campus in Guwahati. The project is expected to expand tertiary healthcare capacity and medical education in the city.

The cabinet also approved Rs 455 crore for building 100 schools across the state to strengthen basic education infrastructure, particularly in underserved areas.

Thursday’s meeting was the first cabinet sitting of the New Year. Officials said the decisions align with the government’s focus on health and education as priority sectors.