Assam Cabinet clears Rs 375 crore health boost, major green energy and power projects

The Assam Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has approved a series of significant measures aimed at strengthening healthcare, expanding the state’s power capacity, advancing renewable energy initiatives, and simplifying construction norms to promote inclusive development.

Announcing the decisions after the meeting, CM Sarma reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring quality medical care, reliable electricity, and a business-friendly environment.

A key highlight was the approval of ₹325 crore as the remaining financial sanction for the ongoing Mukhya Mantri Ayushman Asom Yojana for 2025–26. With this, total funding for the scheme in the current fiscal year stands at ₹375 crore. The move is expected to guarantee cashless medical treatment for eligible poor and middle-income families, easing their financial burden during hospitalisation.

In the power sector, the Cabinet granted post-facto approval for the procurement of 500 MW of power from the Ministry of Coal at ₹5.79 per unit, a measure aimed at ensuring affordable and stable electricity supply during peak demand periods. Additionally, a landmark green energy initiative — the 1,500 MW Pumped Storage Project in Karbi Anglong — received the go-ahead. Once operational, this project will allow Assam to store renewable energy for use during high-demand hours, significantly advancing the state’s clean energy targets.

To facilitate urban growth and sustainable construction, the Cabinet approved amendments to the Assam Unified Building Construction (Regulation) Bye-laws, 2022. These changes will enable smaller land plots to benefit from the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) Policy, promote eco-friendly buildings, and enhance housing availability for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

Under Mission Basundhara 3.0, eight proposals were cleared for the reclassification and transfer of land for non-agricultural purposes in Dhubri and Biswanath districts, paving the way for regulated development projects.

With these decisions, the Assam government aims to balance welfare initiatives with infrastructure growth, while keeping environmental sustainability at the forefront of its development agenda.