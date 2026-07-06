Assam Cabinet clears seven bills, approves Dial 112 before Budget session

The Assam Cabinet on July 5 approved seven bills for introduction during the upcoming Budget session of the Assembly, alongside key policy decisions aimed at improving ease of doing business, boosting MSMEs, strengthening emergency response services and expanding dairy infrastructure.

Addressing a press conference after the Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the approved legislations include amendments to simplify business regulations, promote tourism, facilitate industrial growth and establish a statutory authority for the proposed Guwahati Satellite City.

Among the major proposals is the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to restrict the sale of land around religious sites and iconic locations in Barpeta, Batadrava and Majuli to families that have lived in these areas for at least three generations.

Sarma said the legislation had previously been passed by the Assembly but was returned after the Centre suggested changes before granting Presidential assent. "These have been added, and the new amendment Bill will be brought," he said.

The Cabinet also approved the Assam Ease of Doing Business (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which aims to strengthen the state's single-window clearance system for businesses, and the Assam Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (Facilitation of Establishment and Operation) Bill, 2026. The proposed law will allow non-polluting MSMEs to begin operations without prior government approval during their first three years.

Another proposal cleared was the Assam Tourism (Development and Registration) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which introduces updated provisions for registering homestays, hotels and similar establishments. The colonial-era Sarais Act will be repealed, with its provisions incorporated into the new legislation.

The Cabinet also approved the Assam Jan Vishwas Bill, 2026, which seeks to ease certain provisions related to town and country planning and land reclassification.

The proposed Guwahati Satellite City Development Authority Bill, 2026 also received Cabinet approval. Sarma said the legislation would establish a government authority to oversee the satellite city project and dismiss speculation that private corporate groups would control its development.

"Many people were saying that we were planning to give land to Adani and Ambani in the name of developing the satellite city. Now, everyone will understand that it is the government that will develop it," he said.

The chief minister added that significant investments by large corporate groups would contribute to Assam's economic growth.

The Cabinet also approved the launch of an integrated emergency response system through the Dial 112 helpline, bringing police, fire, health and disaster management services onto a single round-the-clock technology platform.

A dedicated emergency response centre will be established at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon, while the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing will implement the Assam Police Emergency Management System project.

"States like Uttar Pradesh and Telangana have been implementing such an integrated helpline service, and we will follow suit now," Sarma said.

The state government also partially relaxed its austerity measures by lifting restrictions on foreign travel for ministers and government employees. Personal overseas visits will be allowed with prior government approval, while official foreign trips for training and other purposes will also be permitted.

The Cabinet approved amendments to the Assam Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 2013, introducing new charges on the transport of sand and stone from neighbouring states. Vehicles carrying these minerals into Assam will pay Rs 150 per cubic metre, along with a transit fee of Rs 200 per vehicle.

To strengthen dairy infrastructure, the Cabinet approved the lease of 33 bighas of land in Biswanath to Kaira District Cooperative Milk Producers' Union Ltd (AMUL) for setting up a bulk milk cooler and chilling centre.

It also cleared the Assam Shops and Establishments (Amendment) Bill, 2026 to align state provisions with the corresponding central legislation.

Additionally, the government constituted a three-member ministerial group to streamline Assam's agarwood business and ensure better returns for those engaged in the sector.