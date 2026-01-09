Assam cabinet clears special prosecutors, Rs 5 crore grant in Zubeen Garg death case

The Assam Cabinet on January 9 approved a five-member team of special public prosecutors to conduct the trial in the death case of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, signalling the government’s intent to fast-track the proceedings.

Announcing the decision after the Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said a dedicated prosecution team would “take forward the legal battle”.

Senior advocate Ziaul Kamar will lead the panel as special public prosecutor, assisted by Brojendra Mohan Choudhury as additional public prosecutor and Kishore Dutta, Pranjal Dutta and Bikash Jamar as assistant public prosecutors. “This five-member team will help in taking forward the legal process,” Sarma said.

The Cabinet also sanctioned a grant of Rs 5 crore for a trust proposed by Garg’s family in his name. The government, Sarma said, had “welcomed the family’s decision” and would continue to support the trust if plans to preserve the singer’s memory and works are shared later.

Garg, 52, died on September 19 while swimming in the sea in Singapore, where he had travelled to attend the North East India Festival. A Special Investigation Team of the CID has been probing the case and filed its charge sheet on December 12.

The SIT has charged festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg’s secretary Siddhartha Sharma and two band members—Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta—with murder. A fifth accused, Garg’s cousin Sandipan Garg, a suspended police officer, has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Two personal security officers, Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya, have been charged with criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust for alleged misappropriation of entrusted funds or property.

The case is being heard by the Kamrup (Metro) District and Sessions Court, with January 17 fixed as the next date. Sarma had earlier said special prosecutors would be appointed, following appeals from Garg’s wife, Garima, to expedite the trial.