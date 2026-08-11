Assam Cabinet clears Taj Gateway Hotel Project at Jagiroad, boosts rural infrastructure push

The Assam Cabinet on Tuesday, August 11 approved a series of infrastructure and development measures, including the proposed construction of a Taj Gateway five-star hotel at Jagiroad and a package of rural infrastructure projects under the VB-G RAM G scheme.

The Cabinet approved the draft Lease Deed between Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited (AIDC Ltd.) and Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) for the proposed Taj Gateway five-star hotel at Jagiroad.

The approval clears a key procedural requirement for the hospitality project, which is expected to strengthen the commercial infrastructure of Jagiroad and bring a major hospitality brand to the emerging industrial and economic centre.

The project is also in line with the state government's efforts to facilitate private investment and develop supporting infrastructure around emerging economic hubs.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved a series of priority rural infrastructure works under the VB-G RAM G scheme. The projects will be implemented through convergence with Finance Commission grants and other eligible funding resources.

The approved works include interlocking paver block roads, women-led rural haats, school boundary walls, crematoriums and waiting sheds, individual beneficiary schemes, and community halls that can also be used as gyms or wellness centres.

The convergence-based funding model will enable the utilisation of multiple eligible financial resources for implementing the projects. The measures are aimed at improving basic infrastructure in rural areas, creating community assets and enhancing facilities available to residents.