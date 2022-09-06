In the cabinet meet that was held for the first time in Kokrajhar today, the Assam government has decided to provincialise 10 colleges in the Bodoland Territorial region.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while addressing a press meet at Kokrajhar today, said, “The Assam Vidhan Sabha session will commence from September 12 and in this session, the government has decided to forego old obsolete laws.”

“In the previous assembly session, several of such obsolete laws were removed. In today’s cabinet meet, we have decided to remove 48 such obsolete laws, which holds no use in today’s context,” added CM Sarma.

“The government is planning to set up Auniati University. This year, the Bill on setting up of Auniati University will be tabled in the upcoming legislative assembly session,” informed CM Sarma.

CM Sarma inaugurated the Bodoland Administrative Staff College at Gaurang Cultural Complex, Kokrajhar today, while on his way to attend the cabinet meet. Informing the same, CM Sarma tweeted, “Inaugurated the Bodoland Administrative Staff College at Gaurang Cultural Complex, Kokrajhar today. This will help in improving administrative acumen among BTR staff and train them in several facets of administration, particularly in 6th Schedule & Autonomous Council administration.”

The Chief Minister also said that the admission process in Kokrajhar Medical College would start from the next academic session which only requires approval from National Medical Council.

CM Sarma also laid the foundation stones for VCDC Bhawan with 229 VCDC offices on BTC Secretariat premises and EM & MCLA Towers with quarters for BTC EMs & members at Harinaguri, Kokrajhar.

The government has earmarked Rs 25 lakh for the construction of each 229 VCDC office under Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan.

It may stated that it was the 5th Cabinet Meeting of the Assam government that was held outside the Dispur.